The two teenagers who lost their lives in a fatal crash in Inishowen on Monday morning are to be laid to rest today.

The funeral mass of 18 year old Alana Harkin of Falmore, Gleneely will take place at 11am this morning at St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

18 year old Thomas Gallagher was also from the Gleneely area. His funeral will get underway at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville.