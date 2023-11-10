Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Brid Curran – topics include the conviction of Josef Puska, discouraging smart phone usage in young people, new e-scooters regulations and services at Letterkenny University Hospital:

Joe and Mary has warnings on new scams, we have a feature on hearing loss and we hear how you can help with plans for the establishment of a Brian Friel Centre in Glenties:

Katie McGee and Michael Leddy are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’: