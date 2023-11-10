Second locum consultant discharged from LUH

A second consultant has been discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital following concerns over the standard of their work.

A review of a number of cases handled by the locum consultant urologist is underway.

The Saolta University Hospital Group has confirmed that a locum consultant urologist was placed on leave in early September and is no longer working at the hospital after concerns about the care being delivered.

The Saolta Group Quality and Patient Safety service are now conducting a review of a number of cases where concerns about the standard of the locum’s work have been identified.

In a statement, Saolta says the clinician had met all qualifying criteria for the role and is listed on the specialist register.

In cases where concerns regarding clinical care come to light, the hospital group says patients will be contacted with full open disclosure and appropriate arrangements put in place for follow up care.

It comes a mere matter of weeks after it emerged a locum radiologist’s contract at Letterkenny University Hospital had been terminated within 10 days after concerns were raised by a senior member of staff over their standard of work.