Sinn Fein Ad Fheis gets underway today

Sinn Fein will be laying out its stall later today as to why it should be leading the next government.

The party’s two day Ard Fheis gets underway in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill will deliver the key note address during which she is expected to concentrate on the housing crisis, social issues and a road map for a united Ireland.

The party’s Buncrana based cumann are to bring a motion before the Ard Fheis calling on Sinn Fein to deliver 100% Redress for homeowners affected by the defective block crisis if in Government after the next election.

The Party’s Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says a Sinn Fein Government would deliver real change:

