Callum Devine wins the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally

Callum Devine and his co driver Noel O’Sullivan

Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine and his co driver Noel O’Sullivan has won this year’s Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally.

Devine final time was 33:12.9, in a VW Polo GTI R5. Eamonn Kelly and co driver Conor Mohan also in a VW Polo GTI R5 finished just behind the leaders in a time of 33:24.5. While in third Desi Henry and co driver Paddy Robinson time was 33:31.6, driving a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Declan Gallagher and co driver Gavin Doherty in a Toyota Starlet RWD finished sixth overall but won the modified section in a time of 34:21.5.

Here’s Chris Ashmore reporting for Highland Radio Sport…

