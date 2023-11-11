Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally reaction: Declan Gallagher wins Modified Section

Declan Gallagher (left) co driver Gavin Doherty (right)

Today at the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally, Declan Gallagher and co driver Gavin Doherty in a Toyota Starlet RWD finished sixth overall but won the Modified Section, 14.9 seconds ahead of Mark Alcorn and co driver Domhnall McAlaney in a Ford Escort Mk2. Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in a Darrian T90 finished third, 49 seconds further back.

Here’s Declan Gallagher on the win.

Full results:

https://results.shannonsportsit.ie/entries.php?rally=DM23