Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally reaction: PRO Kevin Glendining on today’s event

This year’s Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally comes to close with Callum Devine coming out on top, Devine time of 33:12.9 was enough to seal the victory, driving a VW Polo GTI R5. Eammon Kelly finished in second with a time of 33:24.5, also in a VW Polo GTI R5. While Desi Henry finished third, and his time was 33:31.6 in a a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Declan Gallagher won the modified section, 14.9 seconds ahead of Mark Alcorn and co driver Domhnall McAlaney in a Ford Escort Mk2. Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in a Darrian t90 finished third, 49 seconds further back.

Ronan Dorrian from Letterkenny won the Junior class 16 in a Honda Civic ending the day 43rd overall and with a time of 39:28.9.

Here’s PRO Kevin Glendining on today’s event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ni traffic warden
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions expected in Derry tomorrow due to parades

11 November 2023
Pearse Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says people in the country deserve better

11 November 2023
LInda Dillon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mid-Ulster MLA Linda Dillon says executive is needed for health service as soon as possible

11 November 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in Strabane after drugs seized last night

11 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ni traffic warden
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions expected in Derry tomorrow due to parades

11 November 2023
Pearse Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says people in the country deserve better

11 November 2023
LInda Dillon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mid-Ulster MLA Linda Dillon says executive is needed for health service as soon as possible

11 November 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in Strabane after drugs seized last night

11 November 2023
HSE Drug warning
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí raise concerns following HSE drug warning

11 November 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU’s Nature Restoration Law may impact farmers in the country

11 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube