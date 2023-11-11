Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally reaction: PRO Kevin Glendining on today’s event

This year’s Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally comes to close with Callum Devine coming out on top, Devine time of 33:12.9 was enough to seal the victory, driving a VW Polo GTI R5. Eammon Kelly finished in second with a time of 33:24.5, also in a VW Polo GTI R5. While Desi Henry finished third, and his time was 33:31.6 in a a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Declan Gallagher won the modified section, 14.9 seconds ahead of Mark Alcorn and co driver Domhnall McAlaney in a Ford Escort Mk2. Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in a Darrian t90 finished third, 49 seconds further back.

Ronan Dorrian from Letterkenny won the Junior class 16 in a Honda Civic ending the day 43rd overall and with a time of 39:28.9.

Here’s PRO Kevin Glendining on today’s event.