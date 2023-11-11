Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally reaction: Ronan Dorrian takes junior honours by winning Class 16

Ronan Dorrian with co driver Jason Tease

Letterkenny’s Ronan Dorrian with co driver Jason Tease, took today’s junior honours by winning Class 16 at the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally.

In a Honda Civic, Ronan and Jason ended the day 43rd overall, with a time of 39:28.9. Ahead of second place Kyle McDaid and co driver Liam Egan time of 39:54.2, driving a Honda Civic EK4 16 2.

Ryan Moore and co driver Mark McFadden in their Honda Civic 1.6VTI, came third with a time of 40:08.8.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore after the win he was “Delight to get it”.