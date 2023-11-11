Harvest Mini Stages Rally – Devine looks set to win after finishing final stage

Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine and his co driver Noel O’Sullivan look set to win the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally after completing the final stage, Stage Six, in a time of 5:22.9.
Chris Ashmore has the latest..
Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine and his co driver Noel O’Sullivan look set to win the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally after completing the final stage, Stage Six, in a time of 5:22.9.
Chris Ashmore has the latest..
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland