Reaction: Callum Devine is victorious at the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally

Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine and his co driver Noel O’Sullivan were victorious at this year’s Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally.

Devine final won it in a VW Polo GTI R5, 11.6 seconds ahead of Eamonn Kelly and co driver Conor Mohan also in a VW Polo GTI R5. While in third Desi Henry and co driver Paddy Robinson time was a further 7.1 seconds back, driving a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Callum Devine speaking with Chris Ashmore on his win today.

Chris also spoke with second place drive on the day, Eammon Kelly.

Now here’s Desi henry who finished in third position.

Full results:

https://results.shannonsportsit.ie/entries.php?rally=DM23