Two arrests in Strabane after drugs seized last night

Police in Strabane have made two arrests after a quantity of suspected controlled drugs were seized yesterday evening.

The seizure took place following a proactive search at a property in the town last night.

Officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs, together with a number of mobile phones.

A 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were subsequently arrested on a number of drugs offences, including possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug.

The 44 year old woman was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and being concerned in supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Both remain in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about drug dealing in their local area to pass this information to police.