Bishop of Raphoe appeals for prayers for peace in Holy Land

The Bishop of Raphoe has appealed for continued prayers for peace in the Holy Land.

In a statement circulated over the weekend, Bishop Alan McGuckian asked for prayers for peace as we witness the horrific impact of war, terror, death and destruction in Israel and Palestine.

He is remembering those particularly who have been taken hostage, killed, injured, and who are being driven from their homes.

In his message, Bishop McGuckian also requested prayers that people in positions of power and authority receive the wisdom to guide them into ways of peace and justice.

Full statement:

“I ask for your continued prayers for peace in the Holy Land as we continue to see the horrific impact of war, terror, death and destruction in Israel and Palestine.

“Let us pray particularly for those who have been taken hostage, those who have been killed, those who have been injured, and are being driven from their homes. We also pray that people in positions of power and authority receive the wisdom to guide them into ways of peace and justice.

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land you might also consider giving to Trócaire. Two years ago I witnessed at first-hand the outstanding work of Trócaire and their partners in providing aid and advocating for the human rights of the people in Gaza and the West Bank. On the Trócaire website www.trocaire.org there are good guidelines for ways to help and advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“May our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, through our prayers and solidarity, know our desire to remain close to them at this most difficult, terrifying, and testing of times.”