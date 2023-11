Broadband connections are now available for more than 200,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country.

National Broadband Ireland says it means well over a third of the premises its targeted, now have access to the high-speed fibre infrastructure.

While three in five have now moved to or through the construction phase under the National Broadband Plan.

Sixty thousand premises have connected, with the average take-up rate well ahead of projections and international comparisons.