Drivers are urged to take care on the roads this morning as Storm Debi tracks the country.

There’s widespread disruption to travel and public transport services with a red wind warning expanded to include Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Louth, Meath, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath which remains in place until 9am.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Donegal.

National Director of Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard has this advice for motorists: