The driving test is being overhauled.

The chair of the Road Safety Authority, Liz O’Donnell, has told the Irish Times the rules around the test haven’t changed in over a decade, despite the driving environment changing.

It’s likely the new driving test will reflect the rise in e-scooters and how motorway driving is a bigger factor across the country.

It’s not clear what the new test will look like, or whether skills like reversing around a corner will be examined.