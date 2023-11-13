Erin McLaughlin nominated for Player of the Year

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin is one of three players from champions Peamount United who have been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Season Award.

The Culdaff native joined the Dublin side from Sion Swifts in January 2022 and has since went on to make her Republic of Ireland senior debut where she had her first competitive start in the recent Nations League win over Albania.

Sadhbh Doyle and Karen Duggan are the other two shortlisted.

Another Peamount player Jess Fitzgerald is up for the young player award along with Shamrock Rovers pair Scarlett Herron and Lia O’Leary.

And Peamount boss James O’Callaghan is in the running for the manager of the season with Galway United’s Phil Trill and Shamrock Rovers boss Collie O’Neill.