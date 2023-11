Donegal County Council planners are preparing to implement the draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan, both of which were adopted at a special meeting today.

Today’s meeting was chaired by Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle a representative of the Letterkenny Milford MD.

He says it’s been a long and sometimes difficult process, but today’s result is a testament to what can be achieved when members and officials work together……….