Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan approved

Donegal County Council has approved the draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan, with the provisions of the two documents set to govern development in Letterkenny and its environs over the next six to ten years.

One area covered under the plan has been identified as being potentially at risk of flooding. However, in light of Letterkenny’s inclusion in a pilot flood relief scheme, members have agreed to include the area in the plan, with a commitment to review that decision in light of the findings of the scheme.

The council has also agreed to review the zoning of lands south of the Swilly as that area develops over the lifetime of the plan.

Director of Services Liam Ward told the meeting it is possible that the Office of the Planning Regulator may refer elements of the plan that contravene its recommendations to the minister, who will have the final say.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin is happy with the outcome: