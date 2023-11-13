Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we go to Tory Island to hear calls for investment in a sea wall, we discuss why we continue to see a high rate of drink and drug driving and Alan from Carlow weather discusses Storm Debi:

In this hour we go through listeners comments and then chat to some of the big winners from the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2023. Mairtin Kelly was named the 2023 Letterkenny Business Person of the Year while James and Anne Russell from Glenard Plant Ltd were given the Hall of Fame award:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action in previewing tonight’s DL Debate, we hear how fleet owners have 17 days to register their vehicles or face stiff penalties and we hear from the Charities Regulator to highlight a week of free events supporting the vital contribution of charity trustees: