Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we go to Tory Island to hear calls for investment in a sea wall, we discuss why we continue to see a high rate of drink and drug driving and Alan from Carlow weather discusses Storm Debi:

In this hour we go through listeners comments and then chat to some of the big winners from the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2023.  Mairtin Kelly was named the 2023 Letterkenny Business Person of the Year while James and Anne Russell from Glenard Plant Ltd were given the Hall of Fame award:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action in previewing tonight’s DL Debate, we hear how fleet owners have 17 days to register their vehicles or face stiff penalties and we hear from the Charities Regulator to highlight a week of free events supporting the vital contribution of charity trustees:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mini Stages Rally
News, Top Stories

Donegal Motor Club urges people not to share incident footage

13 November 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

13 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 November 2023
Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan approved

13 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mini Stages Rally
News, Top Stories

Donegal Motor Club urges people not to share incident footage

13 November 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

13 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 November 2023
Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan approved

13 November 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss NW regional balance taking place in Glenties today

13 November 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Special meeting told L’Kenny Plan intends to provide for significant increase in housing and jobs

13 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube