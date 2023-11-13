Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rents up 20% in Donegal

Rents are rising faster outside of Dublin.

Donegal is one of the cheapest places to rent in the country with the average rent €1,122. However, that’s jumped a huge 20% when compared to the third quarter of 2022.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, in the third quarter of this year rents rose by an average of 1.8% across the country compared to the previous quarter.

This compares to rent rises of just 0.4% in Dublin, due to a boost in housing supply in the capital.

Daft report author, Ronan Lyons says it’s a different picture in other parts of the country:

