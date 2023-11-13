Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Storm Debi causing disruption in Donegal

Donegal is being hit by the tail end of Storm Debi this morning.

There’s reports of flooding in Buncrana and in the Dunlewy area of West Donegal while other parts of the county are experiencing high levels of surface water on the roads.

Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to slow down and allow extra distance between the vehicle in front.

They’re advising that if aqua planing occurs to not steer or brake until grip is restored.

David Martin from the Road Safety Authority says driver vigilance is vital today:

 

A yellow rain and wind warning remains in place in Donegal until 3pm this afternoon.

Met Eireann is warning of fallen trees, and branches, localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says Donegal is being battered by rain and strong winds:

