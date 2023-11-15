Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Wednesday's

After the newspaper review, Joanne Irwin of the TUI over a recruitment and retention crisis in Secondary Schools, we hear calls for road improvement work in Donegal Town to be halted and there’s reaction to RTE’s cost cutting plan:

Deputy Thomas Pringle tells us why he things a change to Donegal’s electoral boundary is inevitable, we discuss proposals for the health tax on alcohol which could push the price of a pint to ten euro and the Dublin Rape Crisis Network says we need to do more to educate on the issue of consent:

We discuss COPD as part of COPD awareness day, Chris Ashmore previews ‘Business Matters’ and there’s an extensive chat around calls from Bus Escorts to be properly rewarded for the work that they do: