Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After the newspaper review, Joanne Irwin of the TUI over a recruitment and retention crisis in Secondary Schools, we hear calls for road improvement work in Donegal Town to be halted and there’s reaction to RTE’s cost cutting plan:

Deputy Thomas Pringle tells us why he things a change to Donegal’s electoral boundary is inevitable, we discuss proposals for the health tax on alcohol which could push the price of a pint to ten euro and the Dublin Rape Crisis Network says we need to do more to educate on the issue of consent:

We discuss COPD as part of COPD awareness day, Chris Ashmore previews ‘Business Matters’ and there’s an extensive chat around calls from Bus Escorts to be properly rewarded for the work that they do:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 November 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need to take inspiration from NI leaders who brought about peace in handling of Gaza-Israel conflict’ – Deputy Harkin

15 November 2023
fraud
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn public to be extra vigilant in light of rise in investment fraud

15 November 2023
Jacqui Fegan and Malachy Fegan
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 170 – Jacqui Fegan

15 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 November 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need to take inspiration from NI leaders who brought about peace in handling of Gaza-Israel conflict’ – Deputy Harkin

15 November 2023
fraud
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn public to be extra vigilant in light of rise in investment fraud

15 November 2023
Jacqui Fegan and Malachy Fegan
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 170 – Jacqui Fegan

15 November 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with terrorist activity in Derry

15 November 2023
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Group formed on back of calls for Donegal Town traffic management plan be stopped

15 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube