Health Minister to visit LUH next week

The Health Minister has confirmed that he will visit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to travel to the hospital on Friday November 24th.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that Minister Donnelly will meet with GP representatives, hospital staff representatives and hospital management.

He says Minister Donnelly is keen that the Government responds to the concerns of GPs and consultants.

As part of his visit, the Health Minister will turn the sod on the new 110 bed community hospital in Letterkenny.