Modular Home manufacturing plant could be established in Inishowen

Donegal County Council’s Housing SPC has been told that the authority is open to the use of modular homes, particularly ones with a long term guarantee.

Members were also told the council has met with two providers who are interested in providing modular homes, one of whom is interested in exploring the possibility of establishing a manufacturing business in Inishowen.

Officials said they are interested in pursuing any option to secure the speedy delivery of housing, and any contracts will be as flexible as possible.

Cllr Johnny McGuinness is Chair of the Strategic Policy Committee.

He says the discussions are very positive, but any modular homes would have to meet all regulations and standards……..

