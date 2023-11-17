No Vacant Property Grants drawn down in either Donegal or Cork – Doherty

The Government’s vacant property refurbishment grant scheme has failed to deliver, according to Sinn Fein.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 4,640 applications have been made for the grant, with 1,975 being approved since the scheme came into effect in July 2022.

However only twenty-one grants have been drawn down, with 16 being provided between July and September of this year.

In the Dail Sinn Feins Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty criticised the scheme.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath defended the scheme, and the government’s record on housing.

However, Deputy Doherty told the Dail the figures speak for themselves..…..

You can hear the full exchange here –