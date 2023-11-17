Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Senator Lisa Chambers, Paddy Rooney and Mary T McBride – topics include the Dail vote not to expel the Israeli ambassador, HSE refusing to answer questions over confidential patient files being stored/dumped in St Conal’s and Ireland’s stance on assisted dying:

We start with listeners comments and then we hear concerns over safety at Ballylast National School. Later we hear how Gardai now have access to the driver’s insurance database and there is reaction from Dr Ciara Steele to news that the Health Minister is to visit Letterkenny University Hospital:

We finish off the week with ‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Conor:

