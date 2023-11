25 Men’s Sheds in Donegal are to receive a share of a €1 million fund to support initiatives across the country.

Grants of up to €3,000 is being allocated to support Men’s Sheds with their running costs such as; heating, electricity utility and insurance bills.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the emergence of Men’s Sheds has been hugely positive for the development of communities.