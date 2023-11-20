Additional seat recommended for Midlands NW constituency

It’s been recommended an extra seat be allocated to the Midlands North West Constituency ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections.

The Midlands North West Constituency will be expanded to include the counties of Laois and Offlay also.

Following a month long public consultation, the Electoral Commission concluded that an additional 14th MEP be allocated for the upcoming elections, stemming from Ireland’s growing population and EU rules on the European Parliament’s composition.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney announced his intention earlier this year to contest 2024’s European elections.