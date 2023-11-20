Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Additional seat recommended for Midlands NW constituency

It’s been recommended an extra seat be allocated to the Midlands North West Constituency ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections.

The Midlands North West Constituency will be expanded to include the counties of Laois and Offlay also.

Following a month long public consultation, the Electoral Commission concluded that an additional 14th MEP be allocated for the upcoming elections, stemming from Ireland’s growing population and EU rules on the European Parliament’s composition.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney announced his intention earlier this year to contest 2024’s European elections.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

streetlights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of lighting leaving elderly residents in Letterkenny living in fear

20 November 2023
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Additional seat recommended for Midlands NW constituency

20 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held over ongoing concerns at LUH

20 November 2023
lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for traffic calming measures at Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

20 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

streetlights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of lighting leaving elderly residents in Letterkenny living in fear

20 November 2023
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Additional seat recommended for Midlands NW constituency

20 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held over ongoing concerns at LUH

20 November 2023
lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for traffic calming measures at Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

20 November 2023
SVP Wonder of Christmas Fennell Photography 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost 200,000 people sought help from SVP this year

20 November 2023
farm
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSA highlights wellbeing of farmers

20 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube