Almost 200,000 people have been in touch with The St. Vincent De Paul this year alone looking for help.

The society says it has provided over €330 million of direct assistance to people who need help over the past 10 years.

Its annual Christmas Appeal begins today, and this year it’s focused on providing help to struggling parents who wonder how they will provide a Happy Christmas for their families.

SVP National President Rose McGowan is asking people to give generously: