ATU Letterkenny to benefit from €4m college grant

€40 million in funding has been announced today for college campuses across the country.

High Education Minister Simon Harris announced the capital funding which will be provided through the Devolved Grant system and will allow universities to make a number of important changes across their campuses.

The grant can cover measure to make the college campuses more energy efficient, to undergo health and safety works, or minor upgrade and refurbishment works.

Of the €40m Devolved Grant 2024/2025, Atlantic Technological Universities such as ATU in Letterkenny, are to receive over 4 million euro in funding.

The funding is in addition to 40 million euro which was provided earlier this year.

It will offer university institutions the opportunity to plan a more strategic approach to minor capital work programmes.

Some of the categories to be covered by the grant will include:

– Energy efficient and decarbonisation-related measures

– Health and safety works

– Minor upgrade and refurbishment works

– Universal Access-related upgrades

– ICT investments

and

– Equipment purchase and renewal

Seven universities, five technological universities, two institutes of technology and five other colleges are benefitting from this devolved grant for 2024.

