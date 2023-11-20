Boil Water notice on Cranford supply lifted with immediate effect

A Boil Water Notice on the Cranford Public Water Supply and Cranford, Carrigart and Downings areas has been lifted with immediate effect. In a statement this evening, Uisce Éireann say that following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued last week due to disinfection process issues at Cranford Water Treatment Plant. The areas affected included customers in Cranford (The Bogue) no. 2 Group Water Scheme (GWS), Carrick Upper GWS, Isle of Roy GWS, the Rosguill Peninsula including Grainne Hill, Dooey, Dundoan, Crocknamuirleog, Derryhasson GWS and surrounding areas.

Following satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

In its statement, Uisce Eireann acknowledges the impact of the notice on customers and thanks the community for their support while the notice was in place.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.