Calls for Council to review housing policy

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District is calling on Donegal County Council to revise its housing policy.

It comes as its emerged fewer social houses are to built in Dungloe as was originally planned due to budget constraints as a result of inflated building costs.

Councillor Michael McClafferty is concerned that more and more families will loose out on securing a home because of the Council’s current policy.

He says at a time when people are crying out for houses it is totally unacceptable:

