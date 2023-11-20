Carndonagh’s Spraoi agus Spórt recognised nationally

The Spraoi agus Spórt social enterprise in Carndonagh has received a Good Governance Award.

Chairperson of Spraoi agus Spórt, Patricia Lee says the recognition is affirmation for all the work put into making sure not only are great community services delivered but also the social enterprise is ran the right way.

The Good Governance Awards is an initiative that recognises and encourages adherence to good governance practice by non-profits in Ireland. They focus on key areas like good practice in annual reports and financial statements.