Speeding in the Lismonaghan area of Letterkenny is back under the spotlight.

A speed assessment survey was carried out in the area in April and revealed that 85% of motorists were travelling at a speed of 52kph.

While Donegal County Council says the speed is not excessive, the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Kevin Bradley fears someone will lose their life if action is not taken.

He has repeated calls for traffic calming measures to be installed: