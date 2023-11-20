Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Harris urged to extend cost cutting measures to students studying in Northern Ireland

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has told the Dail that the government is committed to promoting education on an All Island basis, and as part of that commitment, he would like to see the €1,000 reduction in student contribution fees extended to students studying north of the border and elsewhere.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Cavan Monaghan Deputy Brendan Smyth.

He told the minister that initiatives like the funding of the Magee Campus in Derry show what be done, and that now needs to be extended to cost cutting measures which some students are currently being denied……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris urged to extend cost cutting measures to students studying in Northern Ireland

20 November 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

ATU Letterkenny to benefit from €4m college grant

20 November 2023
Barnesmore Gap Greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public consultations in Donegal today and tomorrow for Barnesmore Gap Greenway project

20 November 2023
laptop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Survey figures show 39% of Irish workers believe bullying in the workplace is an issue

19 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris urged to extend cost cutting measures to students studying in Northern Ireland

20 November 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

ATU Letterkenny to benefit from €4m college grant

20 November 2023
Barnesmore Gap Greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public consultations in Donegal today and tomorrow for Barnesmore Gap Greenway project

20 November 2023
laptop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Survey figures show 39% of Irish workers believe bullying in the workplace is an issue

19 November 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Top Stories

National Learning Network to host Open Day in Letterkenny this Thursday

19 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Collective Redundancies Bill does not meet the needs of employees – Deputy Pringle

19 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube