Harris urged to extend cost cutting measures to students studying in Northern Ireland

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has told the Dail that the government is committed to promoting education on an All Island basis, and as part of that commitment, he would like to see the €1,000 reduction in student contribution fees extended to students studying north of the border and elsewhere.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Cavan Monaghan Deputy Brendan Smyth.

He told the minister that initiatives like the funding of the Magee Campus in Derry show what be done, and that now needs to be extended to cost cutting measures which some students are currently being denied……………