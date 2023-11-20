Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Humphreys wants to introduce pay related welfare payments and leng term carers’ pension

The Social Protection Minister says it’s “only fair” that those who lose their jobs after years of employment are given an enhanced social welfare payment.

Heather Humphreys is bringing a memo to Cabinet tomorrow, which seeks to introduce pay-related welfare.

She’s also looking for approval for a new pension for family carers who have looked after a loved one for more than 20 years.

Minister Humphreys says people who are laid off could receive extra money based on their previous income, under the proposals…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

intreo letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Humphreys wants to introduce pay related welfare payments and leng term carers’ pension

20 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2023
Funding Available. Men and Womens sheds, Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

25 Donegal Men’s Sheds to receive funding boost to support running costs

20 November 2023
Spraoi-agus-sport-good-governance-awards-2023-helen-nolan-2
News

Carndonagh’s Spraoi agus Spórt recognised nationally

20 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

intreo letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Humphreys wants to introduce pay related welfare payments and leng term carers’ pension

20 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2023
Funding Available. Men and Womens sheds, Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

25 Donegal Men’s Sheds to receive funding boost to support running costs

20 November 2023
Spraoi-agus-sport-good-governance-awards-2023-helen-nolan-2
News

Carndonagh’s Spraoi agus Spórt recognised nationally

20 November 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

NW records highest detections for dangerous or negligent acts

20 November 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Growing concern over level of violence against nurses

20 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube