Humphreys wants to introduce pay related welfare payments and leng term carers’ pension

The Social Protection Minister says it’s “only fair” that those who lose their jobs after years of employment are given an enhanced social welfare payment.

Heather Humphreys is bringing a memo to Cabinet tomorrow, which seeks to introduce pay-related welfare.

She’s also looking for approval for a new pension for family carers who have looked after a loved one for more than 20 years.

Minister Humphreys says people who are laid off could receive extra money based on their previous income, under the proposals…………..