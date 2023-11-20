Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NW records highest detections for dangerous or negligent acts

The North West region has the highest detection rate for dangerous or negligent acts in the country.

According to CSO data released today, 192 incidents were recorded per 100,000 people in the region.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have revealed that the North West region recorded the second highest number of sexual offence detections in Ireland per 100,000 people at 72.

Meanwhile, 471 attempts and threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences were recorded in the region, the highest figure outside of Dublin.

22 robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were detected, 129 burglary crimes, 633 in relation to thefts and 198 in connection with fraud and deception.

201 controlled drug offences were detected per 100,000 people in the North West, 327 damage to property and the environment and 583 public order and other social code offences.

In terms of homicide, 1 case was registered, 3 kidnappings, 192 dangerous and negligent acts and 135 offences against Government, justice procedures and organisations of crime.

The full report is available here

