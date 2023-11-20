Oisin Cooney pens two year Finn Harps deal

Oisin Cooney has signed a two year deal at Finn Harps. The Ireland Underage International made his debut for the club against Bray Wanderers last month.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “As a football club we’re delighted that Oisin has signed a two year deal to stay at the Finn Park. He is another player that has come through the Academy and so massive credit has to go to the coaches Oisin has worked with in his career to date.”

“Oisin progressed very well over the year, culminating in making his debut at the Carlisle Grounds in torrid conditions but he acquitted himself very well. He is a confident young man, and representing the Ireland Under 17s this season has only pushed him to work harder. It’s been brilliant for me as a coach to work with him over the past twelve months and I’m looking forward to the next two years.”

“He is a great example to younger players to show that opportunities are there to progress through the academy into the senior team. Again, massive credit has to go to the Academy coaches both for identifying Oisin’s talent and helping him develop his game. I have to mention Tim Hiemer too, who has worked closely with Oisin this season and I know both he and Eamon Curry are excited to work with Oisin again come January.”

Head of the Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh added: “It is brilliant to get Oisin signed on, it’s so important we as a club look after and reward our best prospects and Oisin is certainly one of them.”

“He’s progressing well and is very well thought of within the group. Making his Senior and International debuts last year should give him great confidence going into preseason this year.”