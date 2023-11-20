Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, Mary T Sweeney joins Greg to discuss a public meeting on services at Letterkenny University Hospital, another listener complains about long waiting times for ENT services and we chat Councillor Troy Gallagher who has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London:

Majella O’Donnell looks forward to the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball next month, Highland’s Head of Sales launches the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards and the Irish Wheel Chair association reacts to driving bans for motorists he parked in spaces reserved for people with disabilities:

Mary is upset with people parking in parent and baby spaces, we hear worrying statistics from Men’s Aid Ireland and there’s a discussion on Angels: