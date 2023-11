A public consultation for the Barnesmore Gap Greenway takes place today and tomorrow in Donegal.

The consultation takes place today in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey from 12pm to 8pm and tomorrow at the Abby Hotel in Donegal Town from 12pm to 8pm.

Donegal County Council invites residents, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the consultation.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says that the project has gained national support from the TII and the council: