Public meeting to be held over ongoing concerns at LUH

A public meeting is being held next week as concerns over Letterkenny University Hospital continue.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to visit the hospital this week in response to serious issues raised by GPs and consultants over patient safety in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The meeting organised by the Letterkenny Hospital Campaign Group will take place at 8pm on Thursday November 30th at the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

The group’s Chair, Mary T. Sweeney says the Government needs to listen also to the concerns of the patients using the hospital: