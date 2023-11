Work has begun to cut down six potentially dangerous trees at The Dark Hedges in County Antrim.

The tunnel of beech trees has become one of Northern Ireland’s most ‘Instagrammable’ attractions after featuring as ‘Kingsroad’ in ‘Game of Thrones’.

But there are fears some of the ageing trees pose a safety risk to the thousands of visitors flocking to the site every year.

Mervyn Storey, chair of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, says they’re anxious to protect the tourist hotspot………