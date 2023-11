Gardaí recently received a report in relation to a collision that is believed to have occurred at The Glebe, Donegal Town on Thursday the 9th of November between 5pm and 7pm.

Damage was caused to the rear passenger door of a parked car between those times, believed to have been caused by another vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area and who may have witnessed a collision to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon.