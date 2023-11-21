Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

Two Donegal Projects have been allocation almost half a million euro in funding under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund.

The No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny has been allocated €393,826 for its DS Champions Health and Wellbeing Programme, the largest award from the €3 million national total.

Meanwhile the Donegal Centre for Independent Living in Letterkenny, will get a substantial €100,000 for its Access Officer and Leader Mentor Programme.

The funding has been welcomes by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue, saying both organisations  are doing tremendous work for the people of North West.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

we no barriers
News, Top Stories

€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

21 November 2023
lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Three rescued following boat capsizing on Lough Swilly

21 November 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposals for Mental Health seminar in Letterkenny

21 November 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

21 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

we no barriers
News, Top Stories

€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

21 November 2023
lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Three rescued following boat capsizing on Lough Swilly

21 November 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposals for Mental Health seminar in Letterkenny

21 November 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

21 November 2023
Screenshot 2023-11-20 181924
News, Top Stories

Eastwood seeks assurances on the dualling of the A6 at Drumahoe

21 November 2023
sligo regional hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told dermatology service pressure at SUH will impact NW patient survival rates

21 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube