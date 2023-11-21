€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

Two Donegal Projects have been allocation almost half a million euro in funding under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund.

The No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny has been allocated €393,826 for its DS Champions Health and Wellbeing Programme, the largest award from the €3 million national total.

Meanwhile the Donegal Centre for Independent Living in Letterkenny, will get a substantial €100,000 for its Access Officer and Leader Mentor Programme.

The funding has been welcomes by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue, saying both organisations are doing tremendous work for the people of North West.