Garda appeal for information following Glenties road collision

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that happened at Derries, Glenties in the early hours of Tuesday morning last around 4:25am.

The vehicle had been travelling from Glenties to Ardara at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are asking that those who may have any relevant information in relation to the collision to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon and to make dashcam footage available.

News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC calls for end to road safety loopholes

21 November 2023
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2023
News, Top Stories

Appeal for damage caused to parked car

21 November 2023
News, Top Stories

Gardaí say crime prevention is a must

21 November 2023
