Garda appeal for information following Glenties road collision

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that happened at Derries, Glenties in the early hours of Tuesday morning last around 4:25am.

The vehicle had been travelling from Glenties to Ardara at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are asking that those who may have any relevant information in relation to the collision to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon and to make dashcam footage available.