PARC calls for end to road safety loopholes

A road safety campaigner is calling for our road traffic legislation to be urgently streamlined to get rid of loopholes and errors.

It follows the revelation that a section of the Road Traffic Act could allow motorists to avoid receiving penalty points by being disqualified from driving for just one day.

The idea of avoiding penalty points in this case involves a motorists’ solicitor applying for an ancillary disqualification after their client has been given points for a motor offence.

It means a motorist who is close to the maximum of 12 penalty points could avoid a much longer disqualification.

Senator Timmy Dooley says the loophole is concerning and is calling for the section of Road Traffic Act to be changed:

Susan Gray from road safety campaign group PARC recently took part in a ministerial meeting chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss road safety.

Susan says the Taoiseach committed to meeting again next year to discuss the discuss the consolidation of road traffic laws: