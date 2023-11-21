Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, John McAteer joins Greg to analyse the prospects of candidates after it was confirmed that the Midlands Northwest constituency will have an extra seat for next year’s EU elections. The SVPs Rosa Glackin discusses their Christmas Appeal:

We have listener’s views before today’s episode of ‘Community Garda Information’, we have news of new Brexit export rules due to come into affect and you may be surprised what happens to your used clothes:

We hear calls for self defence to be taught in schools, Carol Decker from T’Pau joins Greg for a chat and businesses are being urged to not ignore bullying in the workplace. Later a listener appeals to the driver of a car which struck hers to come forward:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC calls for end to road safety loopholes

21 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2023
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Appeal for damage caused to parked car

21 November 2023
unlocked door 1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí say crime prevention is a must

21 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC calls for end to road safety loopholes

21 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2023
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Appeal for damage caused to parked car

21 November 2023
unlocked door 1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí say crime prevention is a must

21 November 2023
Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal for information following Glenties road collision

21 November 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Speaker and headphones stolen from bus in Ballybofey

21 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube