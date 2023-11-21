Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, John McAteer joins Greg to analyse the prospects of candidates after it was confirmed that the Midlands Northwest constituency will have an extra seat for next year’s EU elections. The SVPs Rosa Glackin discusses their Christmas Appeal:

We have listener’s views before today’s episode of ‘Community Garda Information’, we have news of new Brexit export rules due to come into affect and you may be surprised what happens to your used clothes:

We hear calls for self defence to be taught in schools, Carol Decker from T’Pau joins Greg for a chat and businesses are being urged to not ignore bullying in the workplace. Later a listener appeals to the driver of a car which struck hers to come forward: