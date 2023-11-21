Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Potential water outages in Ardara as Uisce Eireann carries out work

Uisce Eireann says valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Meentinadea, Monargan, Altcor, Ardara and surrounding areas this afternoon and evening.

The works are scheduled to take place until 8pm this evening.

Top Stories

FRANCE-WATER
Top Stories, News

Water conservation measures to be implemented around Raphoe late tonight

21 November 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Potential water outages in Ardara as Uisce Eireann carries out work

21 November 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF repeats calls for Stormont institutions to return

21 November 2023
connecting for life donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC and HSE to discuss holding a Mental Health seminar in Letterkenny

21 November 2023
