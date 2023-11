It’s proposed a mental health seminar be held in Letterkenny.

Councillor Donal Many Kelly believes a bringing together of all resources available to people suffering with mental health issues – in one event – in conjunction with Connecting for Life Donegal would be highly beneficial.

Donegal County Council has agreed to liaise with the HSE on the matter.

Councillor Kelly says it will be an opportunity for all people affected by mental health issues to get vital information: