Sinn Féin says the “to-ing and fro-ing” between the DUP and the UK Government needs to come to an end.

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State says talks to restore Stormont are in their final stages – but the DUP leader says gaps still remain.

The party’s former leader Peter Robinson has now weighed in to say unionists need to recognise the DUP will not get everything it wants in negotiations.

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy says it’s time for talks to wrap up………………….